United Natural Foods (UNFI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 9th. Analysts expect United Natural Foods to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect United Natural Foods to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $39.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.28. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $42.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.06.

In other United Natural Foods news, CEO Steven Spinner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,775,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,545,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $379,722.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,926.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 269,423 shares of company stock worth $10,234,213. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNFI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

