United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Macquarie raised United Microelectronics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.55.

NYSE UMC opened at $9.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.00. United Microelectronics has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $11.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.34.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.43 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Microelectronics will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 206.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 69.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

