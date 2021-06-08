United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) and The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Financial Contrast

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) and The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get United Fire Group alerts:

This table compares United Fire Group and The Allstate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Fire Group -1.80% -8.88% -2.42% The Allstate 7.73% 21.16% 4.37%

61.8% of United Fire Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.7% of The Allstate shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of United Fire Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of The Allstate shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for United Fire Group and The Allstate, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Fire Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 The Allstate 0 7 6 1 2.57

United Fire Group presently has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential downside of 12.78%. The Allstate has a consensus price target of $135.42, suggesting a potential upside of 0.69%. Given The Allstate’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The Allstate is more favorable than United Fire Group.

Dividends

United Fire Group pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. The Allstate pays an annual dividend of $3.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. United Fire Group pays out -20.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Allstate pays out 22.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. United Fire Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and The Allstate has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. The Allstate is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United Fire Group and The Allstate’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Fire Group $1.07 billion 0.70 -$112.71 million ($2.88) -10.35 The Allstate $44.79 billion 0.90 $5.58 billion $14.73 9.13

The Allstate has higher revenue and earnings than United Fire Group. United Fire Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Allstate, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

United Fire Group has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Allstate has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The Allstate beats United Fire Group on 16 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and fidelity and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners. The company sells its products through a network of independent agencies. United Fire Group, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names. The Protection Services segment provides consumer product protection plans and related technical support for mobile phones, consumer electronics, furniture, and appliances; finance and insurance products, including vehicle service contracts, guaranteed asset protection waivers, road hazard tire and wheel, and paintless dent repair protection; roadside assistance; device and mobile data collection services; data and analytic solutions using automotive telematics information; and identity protection services. This segment offers its products under various brands including Allstate Protection Plans, Allstate Dealer Services, Allstate Roadside Services, Arity, and Allstate Identity Protection. The Allstate Life Segment offers traditional, interest-sensitive, and variable life insurance products, as well as non-proprietary products offered by third-party providers. Its Allstate Benefits segment provides life, accident, critical illness, short-term disability, and other health insurance products. The company sells its products through call centers, agencies, financial specialists, brokers, wholesale partners, and affinity groups, as well as through online and mobile applications. The Allstate Corporation was founded in 1931 and is based in Northbrook, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.