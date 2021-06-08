United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 61.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,502 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 875.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 151.7% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

In other United Airlines news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $268,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $600,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,469.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on UAL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Argus raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.84.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $57.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.23 and a 1 year high of $63.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.63.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.08) by ($0.42). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 63.43% and a negative return on equity of 141.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

