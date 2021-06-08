Unification Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $8,102.00 (FUND)

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 8th. During the last week, Unification has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Unification coin can now be purchased for $0.0884 or 0.00000274 BTC on major exchanges. Unification has a total market cap of $3.04 million and $8,102.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00070941 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004254 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00026138 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.06 or 0.00962721 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,141.24 or 0.09753407 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00050273 BTC.

Unification Profile

Unification is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. Unification’s official message board is medium.com/unificationfoundation . The Reddit community for Unification is https://reddit.com/r/UnificationFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unification’s official website is unification.com . Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

Unification Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unification should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unification using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

