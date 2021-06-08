UNICORN Token Tops 24 Hour Volume of $36.00 (UNI)

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. One UNICORN Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UNICORN Token has a market capitalization of $149,777.25 and $36.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, UNICORN Token has traded up 90.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UNICORN Token alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00069060 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003844 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000706 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000449 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000081 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About UNICORN Token

UNICORN Token (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 coins. The official website for UNICORN Token is unicorn.cm . UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Buying and Selling UNICORN Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNICORN Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNICORN Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNICORN Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNICORN Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.