Umbrella Network (UMB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $855,878.00

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Umbrella Network has a total market capitalization of $3.36 million and $855,878.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Umbrella Network coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000566 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00010549 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00016713 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000045 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 466.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

Umbrella Network Profile

Umbrella Network (CRYPTO:UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 56,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,511 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Umbrella Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Umbrella Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

