UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the bank on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th.

UMB Financial has increased its dividend payment by 20.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. UMB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 18.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect UMB Financial to earn $6.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.2%.

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $96.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. UMB Financial has a 52-week low of $43.79 and a 52-week high of $99.98. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.09.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.32 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Analysts anticipate that UMB Financial will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. UMB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total transaction of $30,038.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,545,846.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ram Shankar sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.67, for a total value of $229,116.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,932 over the last quarter. 10.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

