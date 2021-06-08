UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,834 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,880,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $749,344,000 after buying an additional 508,938 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,872,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,594,000 after buying an additional 99,929 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 5.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,556,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,030,000 after buying an additional 77,150 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 158.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 943,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,538,000 after buying an additional 578,738 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $51,065,000. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UFPI. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $1,352,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,399,897.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 7,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $595,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,498.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,981 shares of company stock valued at $5,016,718. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $76.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.53. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.83 and a 52-week high of $89.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.79. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.00%.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.