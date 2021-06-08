UDR (NYSE:UDR) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.94-2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.96.

UDR traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $49.38. 2,321,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,843,364. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. UDR has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $49.82. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 246.91, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.75.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 5.09%. Sell-side analysts forecast that UDR will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.3625 dividend. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.08%.

A number of research firms have commented on UDR. Mizuho lifted their price objective on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler raised UDR from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on UDR in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on UDR from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.00.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,726 shares in the company, valued at $53,001,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $1,821,200.00. 3.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

