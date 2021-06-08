uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $18 million-19 million.

Shares of UCL stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.90. 1,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,349. The firm has a market cap of $307.52 million and a P/E ratio of -4.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.10. uCloudlink Group has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $24.77.

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $17.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 million. uCloudlink Group had a negative return on equity of 127.77% and a negative net margin of 70.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that uCloudlink Group will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

