U.S. Global Investors, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:GROW)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share by the asset manager on Monday, September 27th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th.

GROW opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. U.S. Global Investors has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $12.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.42.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 113.41% and a net margin of 206.34%. The business had revenue of $6.36 million for the quarter.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

