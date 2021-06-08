U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Perpetual Investment Management Ltd

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 217,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises 2.0% of Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $11,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $3,221,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 337.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 46,532 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 28.3% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,659,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,773,000 after purchasing an additional 366,435 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 6.9% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 197,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 156,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,632,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $514,947.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,118.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $60.29. 116,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,354,363. The stock has a market cap of $89.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USB. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.10.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

