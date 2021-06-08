U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 64.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79,685 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.10.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $514,947.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,118.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $1,138,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,910.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of USB stock opened at $60.54 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.94. The company has a market cap of $90.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

