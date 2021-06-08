Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.64. Tyson Foods reported earnings per share of $1.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full year earnings of $6.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.93 to $6.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSN. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,918. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Tyson Foods by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 73,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Tyson Foods by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Tyson Foods by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 26,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 12,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 137.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 71,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 41,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

TSN stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.98. The stock had a trading volume of 7,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,338. Tyson Foods has a 1-year low of $55.28 and a 1-year high of $81.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

