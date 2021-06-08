Truist Securities Increases Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target to $77.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $60.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 17.36% from the company’s current price.

SFIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Stitch Fix to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Stitch Fix from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Stitch Fix from $54.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.73.

SFIX traded up $7.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.61. 185,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,588,661. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.38. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $21.60 and a 52-week high of $113.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.56 and a beta of 2.04.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 4.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $2,360,294.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $421,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $421,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 427,753 shares of company stock worth $20,610,102. 45.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

