Truist Securiti Weighs in on Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report released on Monday, June 7th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $6.38 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.37. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.16 EPS.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FIS. Truist Securities cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.59.

Shares of FIS opened at $143.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.01 billion, a PE ratio of -377.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $120.17 and a 12 month high of $156.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.38.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total transaction of $18,863,092.00. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.