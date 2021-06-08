Truegame Price Down 2.5% Over Last Week (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. Truegame has a market cap of $91,230.72 and approximately $1,118.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Truegame coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Truegame has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00073447 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004344 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00027111 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $327.15 or 0.00989888 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,302.53 or 0.09992688 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00051862 BTC.

About Truegame

Truegame is a coin. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/truegame

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Buying and Selling Truegame

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

