TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) CEO Purchases $20,682.00 in Stock

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) CEO Brian S. Fetterolf purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $20,682.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 250,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,766,348.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ TSC opened at $23.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.94 million, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.14.

Get TriState Capital alerts:

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $52.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.83 million. Analysts predict that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush lowered shares of TriState Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on TriState Capital from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSC. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in TriState Capital by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of TriState Capital by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TriState Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in TriState Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in TriState Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 76.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for TriState Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriState Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.