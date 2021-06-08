TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY) Stake Cut by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 342,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,166 shares during the quarter. TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF makes up 0.6% of Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $8,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $56,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF by 45.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at about $364,000.

Shares of BATS DFHY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.99. 8,829 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.06.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.