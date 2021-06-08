Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.40.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TOLWF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Trican Well Service from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of TOLWF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.18. 26,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,860. Trican Well Service has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $2.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.77.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

