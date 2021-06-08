Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 72,508 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,700% compared to the typical volume of 4,028 call options.
Shares of ASTS stock traded up $4.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.14. 19,751,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,930,159. AST SpaceMobile has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $25.37.
AST SpaceMobile Company Profile
Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.