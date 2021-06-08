Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 72,508 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,700% compared to the typical volume of 4,028 call options.

Shares of ASTS stock traded up $4.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.14. 19,751,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,930,159. AST SpaceMobile has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $25.37.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

