TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan Sells 6,392 Shares

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 6,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $289,238.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,906.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ramesh Gopalakrishnan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TPI Composites alerts:

On Tuesday, May 18th, Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 1,420 shares of TPI Composites stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $63,062.20.

On Monday, March 15th, Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 997 shares of TPI Composites stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $52,143.10.

Shares of TPI Composites stock opened at $44.52 on Tuesday. TPI Composites, Inc. has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $81.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.55. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.49 and a beta of 1.58.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $404.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in TPI Composites by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,218,000 after buying an additional 10,254 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TPI Composites by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 10,589 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,373,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TPI Composites by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 346,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,532,000 after buying an additional 95,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TPIC. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on TPI Composites from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on TPI Composites from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TPI Composites from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.67.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.