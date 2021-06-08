Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 342,693 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,670,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 342,693 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $31,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. 45.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $23.90 on Tuesday. Teck Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $26.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.67. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.29, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0404 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.10%.

TECK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Teck Resources from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Teck Resources from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.81.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

