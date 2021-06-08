Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Stock Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,564,699 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 193,609 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $37,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 32,123,413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $609,711,000 after acquiring an additional 135,301 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,094,282 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $458,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,589 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,970,609 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,649,000 after acquiring an additional 45,538 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,231,154 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,429,000 after acquiring an additional 19,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 167.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,093,978 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,430,000 after acquiring an additional 684,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

IMO stock opened at $34.26 on Tuesday. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.99. The stock has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of -26.35 and a beta of 1.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2196 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently -40.24%.

IMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$49.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

