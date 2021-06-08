Toronto Dominion Bank Has $27.24 Million Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 16.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 827,200 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 158,739 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $27,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 705,580 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $18,360,000 after purchasing an additional 98,856 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 8,460,800 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $220,150,000 after purchasing an additional 398,034 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,675,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,156,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 39,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $1,757,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,309.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $132,842.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,200 shares in the company, valued at $706,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,722 shares of company stock worth $2,789,401 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.08.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $41.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $60.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.15. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.