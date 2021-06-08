Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 686 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Equinix were worth $45,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 1,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total value of $711,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,708,742.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,137,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,450 shares of company stock worth $1,041,842 in the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $795.06 on Tuesday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $839.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $715.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.97, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

EQIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $832.06.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.