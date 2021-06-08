TOC Property Backed Lending PLC (PBLT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 10th

TOC Property Backed Lending PLC (LON:PBLT) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of PBLT opened at GBX 80.20 ($1.05) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 84.95. The company has a quick ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.58. TOC Property Backed Lending has a 1 year low of GBX 75 ($0.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 88 ($1.15).

TOC Property Backed Lending Company Profile

TOC Property Backed Lending Trust Plc provides a portfolio of fixed rate loans primarily secured over land and/or property in the United Kingdom. It also invest in financial assets comprising loans and joint venture equity contracts. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

