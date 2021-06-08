Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,552 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 228.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 566,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,848,000 after acquiring an additional 394,386 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 487,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,214,000 after buying an additional 73,560 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,517,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,050,000. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 166,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,797,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWQ stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.42. 11,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,238. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.39. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 1 year low of $26.29 and a 1 year high of $39.46.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

