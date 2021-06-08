Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 68.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,492,100 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,330,000. Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 531,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,267.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 673,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,775,000 after acquiring an additional 624,137 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 268.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 819,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,977,000 after acquiring an additional 596,812 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $231.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,408,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,958,553. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $223.00. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $133.28 and a 1 year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

