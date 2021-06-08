Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 30,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,271 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the fourth quarter worth $9,149,000. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 30.7% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,690,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,535,000 after purchasing an additional 235,708 shares during the period.

Shares of EWL stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $49.96. The stock had a trading volume of 47,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,520. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.97. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 52-week low of $37.67 and a 52-week high of $49.88.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

