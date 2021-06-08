Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,232 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 0.9% of Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,411 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Lawrence B increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 7,608 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.51. 154,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,588,600. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.46. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $86.16 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54. The company has a market capitalization of $192.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

