Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 253.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 341,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,302,000 after purchasing an additional 65,237 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 908,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares in the last quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,172,000. Finally, Bank of The West purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,826,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $238.00. The company had a trading volume of 114,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,792. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $163.99 and a 12-month high of $238.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.74.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

