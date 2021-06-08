Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 4,755 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 165.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GPC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.50.

NYSE GPC traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $128.43. 7,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,394. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.24. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $82.06 and a 1-year high of $135.93. The stock has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 377.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 27.80% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

In related news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $330,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,791.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

