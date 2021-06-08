Tidal Finance Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $107,350.00 (TIDAL)

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. One Tidal Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Tidal Finance has a total market cap of $5.91 million and $107,350.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tidal Finance has traded up 5.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00073764 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004365 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00027149 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.34 or 0.00987555 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,288.40 or 0.09951322 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00051903 BTC.

About Tidal Finance

Tidal Finance (TIDAL) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

