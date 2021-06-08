Thunder Token Market Cap Reaches $68.65 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 7th. In the last week, Thunder Token has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Thunder Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. Thunder Token has a market cap of $68.65 million and approximately $10.00 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Thunder Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00015670 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.45 or 0.00202196 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001384 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 35.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000085 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token (CRYPTO:TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,270,505,950 coins. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.