Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III (NASDAQ:TBCP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 86,049 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 55,268 shares.The stock last traded at $9.81 and had previously closed at $9.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,296,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $486,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,338,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,613,000. 16.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III (NASDAQ:TBCP)

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

