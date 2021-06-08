THEKEY (TKY) Hits Market Cap of $5.60 Million

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 7th. In the last week, THEKEY has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $5.60 million and approximately $46,386.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THEKEY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000080 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003360 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000149 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000378 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY (TKY) is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

Buying and Selling THEKEY

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

