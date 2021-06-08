The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $297.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Sherwin-Williams for the second quarter of 2021 have been going up over the past month. The company is expected to gain from synergies of the Valspar acquisition and its operational improvement actions. Sherwin-Williams is also focused on growth through expansion of operations. It is also benefiting from strength in architectural paint markets in North America. Its cost-control actions, working capital reductions, supply chain optimization as well as productivity improvement are also expected to support its margins. However, the company is seeing weak demand in protective & marine and commercial businesses. The Wattyl divestiture is also expected to hurt sales in its Consumer Brands segment in the second quarter. The company also faces headwinds from higher input costs and acquisition-related charges.”

SHW has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $311.44.

Shares of SHW opened at $280.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $178.66 and a twelve month high of $293.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback 15,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 27.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

