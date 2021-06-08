The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 3,726 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,726 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,305,896.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 210,174,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 210,157,983 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,341,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $840,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,018 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,776,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,354,000 after purchasing an additional 590,578 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,434,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,151,000 after purchasing an additional 793,643 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,302,000. 45.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $32.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.30. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $40.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.01.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.85 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 18.24%. Pan American Silver’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PAAS shares. TheStreet lowered Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial raised Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pan American Silver in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank of Canada raised Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pan American Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.63.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

