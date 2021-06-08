The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,523 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $137.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.52. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $95.85 and a 52 week high of $142.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

