The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 180 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,355,000 after buying an additional 50,211 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,698,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,156,000 after buying an additional 96,219 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 841,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,708,000 after buying an additional 264,378 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 520,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,193,000 after buying an additional 172,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STC opened at $59.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.05. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 52 week low of $30.40 and a 52 week high of $62.44.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $688.59 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 20.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 20.79%.

STC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

