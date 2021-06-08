The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 0.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 143,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,039,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Insperity during the first quarter worth approximately $16,083,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Insperity by 4.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Insperity by 10.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Insperity during the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSP opened at $90.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.50. Insperity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.13 and a twelve month high of $95.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 271.01%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.20%.

In other Insperity news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $487,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,706.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,563,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,308 shares of company stock valued at $4,592,401. 6.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NSP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

