The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $459,000 Holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,661 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 32.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,282,000 after buying an additional 81,732 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 480,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,642,000 after acquiring an additional 12,144 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STL opened at $26.37 on Tuesday. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $27.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 28.38%. The company had revenue of $253.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 23.33%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STL. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

In related news, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $71,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,159.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 3,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $101,257.52. Insiders have sold a total of 31,974 shares of company stock worth $805,528 in the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.