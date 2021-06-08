The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 752 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 237,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,699,000 after purchasing an additional 111,741 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on IONS shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.05.

Shares of IONS opened at $35.87 on Tuesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.43 and a 1-year high of $64.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.89.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.63% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. The company had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

