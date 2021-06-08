The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FMX. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 144.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:FMX opened at $86.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.63. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $86.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.5771 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is currently 466.67%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FMX. Bank of America raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.80.

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

