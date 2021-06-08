The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

IPGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.77.

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $205.78 on Tuesday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $149.51 and a 52 week high of $262.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.26 and a quick ratio of 8.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 57.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.66.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $345.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.11 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 9.69%. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total value of $661,343.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,304,137.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 1,666 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $356,024.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,896,233.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,503 shares of company stock worth $9,817,909 over the last ninety days. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

