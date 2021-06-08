The North West (NWC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The North West (TSE:NWC) will post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th.

The North West (TSE:NWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$565.19 million during the quarter.

The North West stock opened at C$35.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.26. The North West has a twelve month low of C$25.97 and a twelve month high of C$37.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$35.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from The North West’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. The North West’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.94%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of The North West from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The North West from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of The North West to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

In related news, Director Edward Stephen Kennedy sold 133,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.66, for a total transaction of C$4,890,310.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 105,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,859,202.91.

The North West Company Profile

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 25 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

