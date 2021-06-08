The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 905 Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in OneSpan were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in OneSpan by 8,391.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in OneSpan during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in OneSpan by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in OneSpan by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in OneSpan during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OneSpan alerts:

In other OneSpan news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt acquired 263,400 shares of OneSpan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.07 per share, for a total transaction of $6,603,438.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,638,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,228,677.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OSPN. Sidoti raised shares of OneSpan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of OneSpan in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th.

OSPN opened at $26.01 on Tuesday. OneSpan Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $33.33. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.25 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.04.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). OneSpan had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $50.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

About OneSpan

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN).

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.