The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 809 Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 12.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Citi Trends were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTRN. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Citi Trends by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Citi Trends by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Citi Trends by 282.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Citi Trends from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $85.29 on Tuesday. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $111.44. The firm has a market cap of $803.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.51.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.33. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 46.58%. Research analysts expect that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

In other Citi Trends news, SVP James A. Dunn sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total value of $1,314,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,989 shares in the company, valued at $3,153,716.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa A. Powell sold 4,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $382,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,317 shares of company stock worth $1,765,775 over the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

